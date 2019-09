SUMMERDALE. Ala. (WKRG) — Suspects featured in the Summerdale Police Department’s creative “Wanted Wednesday” social media campaign have extra incentive to turn themselves in. Summerdale’s warrant amnesty period starts Sunday and runs through the first of November.

During the next two months, the warrant team won’t hunt down people with active warrants. According to a Facebook post, this is for anyone who failed to show up on court for a traffic ticket or anyone who failed to pay a court fine.