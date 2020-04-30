Summerdale Police still looking for kid last seen at Alabama Sheriffs’s Boys Ranch

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Summerdale Police Department say they are still looking for 16-year-old Bradley Cole Blake last seen at the Alabama Sheriffs’s Boys Ranch.

He is now believed to be in the Jasper Alabama – Parrish Alabama area north of Birmingham.  He has been missing since April 8th, 2020 when he left the Sheriff’s Boys Ranch without permission in Summerdale Alabama.  He is missing and those who are helping him are possibly unaware of his status as a missing person.  

The Summerdale Police Department
Bradley Cole Blake

Police say he went missing from the Sheriff’s Boys Ranch on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. His clothing description is not known nor is the direction in which he went.

According to Summerdale police, Blake is possibly traveling with another missing juvenile, 17-year-old Aubrey Brice Harbison.

Aubrey Brice Harbison

Harbison also left the Boys Ranch without permission on April 2, 2020. 

If you have any contact with him, please notify Summerdale Police Department at 251-947-4010.

