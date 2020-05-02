Summerdale Police: Man fires gun at group of people who attacked him

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Summerdale Police say a man was attacked by a group of people and fired a handgun in self defense.

Detective Sgt. John Gleaton said officers with the Summerdale Police Department responded to a shots-fired call tonight at the 20,000 block of County Rd. 32. According to Gleaton, it appears a person was attacked by a group of people and discharged a handgun in self-defense. A vehicle was struck, and it appears that no one was injured in the altercation. The suspects fled the scene.

The case is under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Summerdale Police.

