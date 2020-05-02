Summerdale Police: Man fires gun at group of people who attacked him

Baldwin County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Summerdale Police say a man was attacked by a group of people and fired a handgun in self defense.

Detective Sgt. John Gleaton said officers with the Summerdale Police Department responded to a shots-fired call tonight at the 20,000 block of County Rd. 32.  According to Gleaton, it appears a person was attacked by a group of people and discharged a handgun in self-defense.  A vehicle was struck, and it appears that no one was injured in the altercation. The suspects fled the scene.

The case is under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Summerdale Police.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories