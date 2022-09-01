UPDATE (10:45 a.m.): Tyler Henderson, 31, was arrested and booked into the Baldwin County jail for murder after he caused a wreck that led to the death of Mount Vernon officer Ivan Lopez in Summerdale, according to Summerdale Police.

Henderson was charged with reckless murder, assault DUI, ignition interlock violation and driving with a suspended license.

Summerdale Chief of Police Kevin Brock said the wreck that killed Mt. Vernon police officer Ivan Lopez was so “horrific” that it took responding officers some time before they could tell that one of the vehicles involved was a police cruiser.

“He was a smiling face to the community,” the Mount Vernon police chief said of Lopez. The chief also said the Mount Vernon Police Department was like family and they are grieving the loss of their colleague.

Investigators believe Henderson was heading from Orange Beach to Robertsdale at the time of the wreck and Lopez was on duty and headed to his home in Foley.

The Baldwin County Assistant District Attorney said there was a passenger in the vehicle with Henderson and their office is considering that person a victim. The ADA said she did not know the passenger’s current condition but at one point in the past 10 days, they were in the Intensive Care Unit.

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Investigators with the Summerdale Police Department announced they will be holding a press conference about the investigation into the death of a Mount Vernon police officer.

The press conference will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Summerdale Town Hall.

On Aug. 22, 2022, Officer Ivan Lopez was killed in a wreck on Highway 59 while he was on his way home to Foley. Investigators said a pickup truck flew through a stop sign and that is when the wreck occurred. Mount Vernon Police Chief, Duncan Herrington, said this is the first officer with the police department who was killed in the line of duty.

Sources close to the investigation said on Aug, 31 that officers are very close to making an arrest in the case.