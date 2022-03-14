SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Summerdale Police Department’s Facebook page has been hacked, according to Chief Kevin Brock.

The Summerdale Police Department has several incoming Facebook posts that are not from the Department. Fake posts from the SPD started to appear on the group’s page on March 13 at about 10:16 a.m. Currently, the last post was from March 14, at about 2:04 p.m.

The SPD is asking for residents to stop the Facebook page by reporting the account to Facebook. Residents can report the posts by simply clicking on the dots in the top right corner of a post. A drop-down menu will give users the option to report the post. Users can also report the SPD’s page to Facebook by clicking the dots in the top right corner of the page, which is under the “call now” tab.

To report the SPD Facebook page, click here.