SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – There’s plenty of patrol vehicles, but not enough officers.

“At our largest we were at 11. Technically, we’re down 4-5, but just 2-3 would be sufficient right now,” said Summerdale Police Chief Kevin Brock.

That shortage is forcing Brock to rely on a partnership with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office for help until more officers are hired.

“This is a small town with a small population, but we have the two main corridors that go to Gulf Shores. We have 60,000 cars a day go through here. 80% of what we do is traffic. We’re just trying to keep the highways safe,” he explained.

Deputies will start patrolling Highway 59, the Baldwin Beach Express and all roads in between from midnight to 5 a.m. responding to calls from dispatch until Summerdale officers clock back in.

“They’re very professional about it and it does involve a contract. We make sure we reimburse them for that,” said Chief Brock.

Chief Brock anticipates this to be a short-term solution, hoping to recruit additional officers soon. He says this is the busiest time of year for his department when more visitors head south to Alabama beaches and extra help on the roads can’t come soon enough.

“It looks like we’re going to have to do some more marketing. I’m putting together a job fair right now. We have a great facility, we have great equipment,” he added.

Starting pay for a Summerdale police officer with no experience is $20/hr., but someone with experience could make more than that. Chief Brock says he’s meeting with town officials this week and that base number could go up.