SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — After months of being blocked out of their own Facebook account, Summerdale Police were able to regain control of their page, which was hacked earlier this year.

Hackers posted videos to the department’s page in March showing what appeared to be police officers from other parts of the world interacting with the public. Chief Kevin Brock didn’t want Summerdale residents mistaking the posts as their own.

“Pretty frustrating. We’re pretty thankful they’ve only posted a couple of silly videos, but you know they could really do some damage,” said Summerdale Police Chief Kevin Brock back in March when we first reported the issues.

Chief Brock reported the page to Facebook several times since March with no luck of regaining access. His luck changed a couple of weeks ago when he was able to regain control of the account. To be safe, Chief Brock has created a new Facebook page for Summerdale Police.