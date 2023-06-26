SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The police chief of Summerdale has been placed on paid administrative leave after an investigation that is now in the hands of the Attorney General’s office.

Sources tell News 5 the investigation has been going on for months but what Police Chief Kevin Brock is allegedly under investigation for has not been released.

Brock was placed on paid administrative leave last Wednesday pending the outcome of the criminal investigation that was started by Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and handed over to the District Attorney’s office who then passed it on to the Alabama Attorney General’s office to avoid any conflict of interest issues.

According to Summerdale Mayor David Wilson, he made the decision to place Brock on administrative leave without consulting the town council. Wilson says he didn’t feel like he had a choice.

“It has nothing to do with the Town of Summerdale,” Wilson said, “but since it is of a criminal nature we felt it was important for me to make a decision. The town, I feel like we are still in good hands. We still have all the rest of our officers working.”

Brock has been police chief in the town of Summerdale for almost seven years. He previously headed the police department in Silverhill.

In a conversation Monday morning he said any comment about the investigation would have to come through his attorney but did say there is nothing to it.

In the meantime, The sheriff’s office continues to assist the Summerdale Police Department while they battle staffing shortages. As we learn more News 5 will be sure to keep you updated.