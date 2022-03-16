SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – It may be the official Facebook page for the Summerdale Police Department, but the person or persons behind the account right now most likely have no affiliation with law enforcement.

“Pretty frustrating. We’re pretty thankful they’ve only posted a couple of silly videos, but you know they could really do some damage,” said Summerdale Police Chief Kevin Brock.

The department’s page is littered with videos after it was hacked last Friday. The videos show police officers, but Chief Brock doesn’t want residents to get the wrong idea thinking they’re his officers.

“There’s going to be some posts that happen during this timeframe, and just realize that it’s not actually Summerdale Police Department posting it, and we will post a message as soon as we get it back letting everybody know that the page is back in house,” he warned residents.

Brock tells us he’s reported the page to Facebook, but so far the process has been difficult and no action has been taken as of Wednesday.

“You can’t get a live person on the phone, there’s only a couple of emails you can use even for law enforcement there’s only a couple,” Chief Brock added.

While he waits for a response he says he’s closely watching the page to see what happens next.

“They’re looking for pages with followers and we have about 19,000 on there so basically they’re using that to fish and do the same to some other people,” he said.

If you receive anything from the Summerdale Police Department’s Facebook page you’re asked not to open it and to report the page immediately.