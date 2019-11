SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Summerdale Police Department posted about a drug dealer “scam” on its Facebook page Sunday night.

In the post, the department warns people that drug dealers are opening up a calculator app on their phones and typing in the agreed-upon weight of the drugs, giving the appearance that the proper weight is there.

Summerdale Police invite people to swing by their headquarters so officers can weigh their drugs for them.