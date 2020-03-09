Summerdale PD search for man on backhoe they say tore through fence

Baldwin County

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – Summerdale Police are looking for a person they say ran into a fence at Paradise RV Monday morning.

It happened at the business along the Baldwin Beach Express. Police say the person, who was driving a backhoe, was last seen heading west on Dubose Road.

