Breaking News
UPDATE: Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney still missing, Birmingham Police confirms

Summerdale PD searching for wanted man who ran from scene

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WRKG) — The Summerdale Police Department just released the following information about a man wanted on drug charges out of Santa Rosa County.

On 10/17/2019 at around 6:15pm Summerdale officers encountered Gerald Matthew Foster while on scene at an ongoing investigation. Foster was found to have warrants from Santa Rosa County for Possession of Controlled Substance.

When officers attempted to get a positive identification, Foster ran away from the area on foot.

Officers coordinated with Baldwin County, Foley, Elberta, Silverhill, Robertsdale and ALEA to search for the subject. He has not been located at this time.

Summerdale residents, and all residents, are asked to keep an eye out for this subject. His picture is attached. He was wearing a blue shirt with khaki pants. If seen, please call dispatch at 251-947-4010

Summerdale Police Department

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories