Summerdale PD searching for wanted man who ran from scene

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WRKG) — The Summerdale Police Department just released the following information about a man wanted on drug charges out of Santa Rosa County.
On 10/17/2019 at around 6:15pm Summerdale officers encountered Gerald Matthew Foster while on scene at an ongoing investigation. Foster was found to have warrants from Santa Rosa County for Possession of Controlled Substance.Summerdale Police Department
When officers attempted to get a positive identification, Foster ran away from the area on foot.
Officers coordinated with Baldwin County, Foley, Elberta, Silverhill, Robertsdale and ALEA to search for the subject. He has not been located at this time.
Summerdale residents, and all residents, are asked to keep an eye out for this subject. His picture is attached. He was wearing a blue shirt with khaki pants. If seen, please call dispatch at 251-947-4010