Summerdale man killed in early morning car crash

Baldwin County

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A single-vehicle crash at 5 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, claimed the life of a Summerdale man. 

Uriel Olsvado Rodriguez Garcia, 25, was killed when the 1999 Ford Mustang he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Garcia was pronounced dead on the scene. 

The crash happened on Baldwin County 12 about 1.5 miles west of Foley. ALEA Troopers are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

