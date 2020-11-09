Summerdale man killed in early morning car crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — 4 hundred more families than average have signed up for help from Toys for Tots this year in Baldwin and Mobile Counties. That's according to Robbie Reed with the Leathernecks Motorcycle Club. The club puts on the annual Toys for Tots kickoff run. On Saturday about 200 bikers showed up to help out. "Trying to make this year of all years a good one for local kids in the area," said Reed. The COVID-19 pandemic has hit a lot of local families, but he and the other bikers want to make sure they still have a great Christmas, "the need this year far exceeds any other that we've helped out with the event."

Each biker represents at least one toy, and at least ten dollars donated to Toys for Tots, but many donate much more. "In times of need, in times of trouble, bikers, we stick together and come together for the common good especially when it comes to veterans and kids.