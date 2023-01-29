SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Summerdale Fire Marshall Aaron Michael is praising the actions of a Baldwin County Deputy who he said saved a woman from an RV before dawn.

Michael said the deputy was traveling on Highway 59 just before 6 a.m. Sunday and saw smoke coming from Johnny’s RV. The deputy saw flames coming from one of the RVs, put out the fire with a fire extinguisher, and was able to get one woman out to safety.

Michael said the woman had been asleep and if not for the deputy’s quick action she could have been killed or seriously hurt. He says the flames were out even before the fire department got there.