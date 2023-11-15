SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Summerdale Fire Department has named its new fire chief.

Former Deputy Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Michael Aaron has accepted the job as the new fire chief, according to a news release from SFD.

Chief Aaron has been a member of SFD for over a year, originally becoming a firefighter in 1994. At that time, he was a junior firefighter with Escambia County Fire & Rescue, after which he accepted the position in Summerdale.

“It is an honor and a privilege to continue my career with the Town of Summerdale Fire Department in this new leadership role,” said Chief Aaron.

“We are fortunate to have such a hardworking team that is so dedicated to protecting and serving our community, and I look forward to continuing to work with Mayor David Wilson and town leadership as we make necessary changes as our community is one of the fastest growing communities in the state of Alabama and we have a lot of good things ahead.”

Other SFD promotions include: Jamie Hinton being named the Deputy Fire Chief, Reed Moss being named the Assistant Fire Chief, and Kayla Hatcher as the Fire Department Secretary.

