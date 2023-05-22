SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG)— Dirt flew in the air as the Summerdale Fire Department broke ground om their new fire station 1 that is located at the intersection of CR-32 and CR-73.

Myles Bishop, Fire Chief of Summerdale fire department, says this has been a long time coming.

“We have been waiting a long time,” Bishop said. “There have been a lot of people before us and we are just so excited that we have got to this point and can’t wait until the dirt starts moving.”

The current Summerdale Fire Department is over 50 years old and is out of date. Bishop says there are some additions coming to the new station.

“It’ll have a drive through base, so when they are coming in for a call, they can drive straight on through the doors, go around and hit 73 to get to the call, and then we are going to have bunk rooms, showers that our other station does not have,” Bishop said.

Bishop also said the location of the new fire station was chosen for a reason.

“It’s central between 59 and beach express,” Bishop said. ‘We have four corners of county roads that we can get in and out, it’s just a primary location that we need.”

Bishop said the fire station should be ready for move in and operation by this time next year.