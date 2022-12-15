SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Just when it seemed the severe weather had moved through overnight Wednesday, things changed quickly in Summerdale.

“We got a little bit of damage from it,” said homeowner David Edgar.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service surveying the damage from Wednesday night’s storms made a visit to Edgar’s backyard.

National Weather Service team surveys the damage at David Edgar’s home in Summerdale.

“Everything we thought was calmed down and then all of a sudden we heard the glass blow out in the office in there and we jumped up and run in there and that’s what it was then walked out here,” said Edgar pointing to his back porch now in shambles.

The biggest mess was on Highway 59 near County Road 32. As seen from our Sky 5 Drone, the storm littered the roadway and everything else in its path with sheet metal, tree limbs and power lines.

“Highway 59 and the 32 area where we had the sheds that came across the roadway, took out the power lines,” said Deputy Fire Chief Michael Aaron. “Our crews were busy with that for several hours.”

“At the time of this storm moved through,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Jessica Chace, “there was a little weak circulation but compared to some of the other storms that we had last night certainly not one of the more intense.”

It was enough to cause a few anxious moments and a big sigh of relief that it wasn’t worse.

“We were very lucky on this one,” added Aaron.