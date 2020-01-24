Summerdale chase suspect charged with murder after crash victim dies

Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Standing before a judge, Thomas Norton heard for the first time he is now being charged with murder. He had no reaction at all.

Police say the 29-year-old was behind the wheel of this Dodge pick-up that ran from a traffic stop in Summerdale, blew through a four-way stop at County Road 55 and 24 near Foley and t-boned the SUV driven by Pearley Mae Mason. She was airlifted to a local hospital but did not survive.

Bond was set at almost a quarter of a million dollars. When asked if he had anything to say in the case Norton said he would never be able to make that bond amount and talked about family he has in Bay Minette.

Earlier Friday, prosecutors reviewed dash-cam footage of the chase that included the crash.

A family member reached out to News 5 and says the Mason family does plan to talk about what has happened at some point but right now they need their privacy and time to grieve.

Norton’s bond hearing only lasted minutes, just like the chase that ended a life.

