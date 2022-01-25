FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A summer camp is coming to OWA this year for a 10-week stretch. Kidcam Camps was announced this week and is one of the largest summer camp organizations in the southeast.

The camp will be based in Downtown OWA for kids ages 5 years to 13. Officials said the camp will include amusement park rides, swimming at the soon-to-open indoor waterpark and other activities that will be made available at OWA.

Kidcam Camps President Melissa Conner released this statement about the upcoming summer camp:

“We are building on our success of the last seven years in Baldwin County and looking forward to developing this unique and promising day camp partnership with OWA. Kidcam has a successful track record and experience with day camp operations at 30 parks and premier destinations across the southeast. Bringing Kidcam Camps to OWA gives the children of Baldwin County a place to safely enjoy their summer days surrounded by water and adventure while making new friends and experiencing fresh and exciting programs all within this beautiful resort. Kidcam also has a solid reputation of giving parents peace of mind that their children are part of a program with such tradition, accreditation and purpose.” Kidcam Camps President Melissa Conner

Registration will take place May 31-Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information about Kidcam Camps at OWA, click here or call 877-454-3226.