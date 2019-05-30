Suicide survivor to speak Saturday in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – On Saturday, June 1st Kevin Hines will be speaking at the Daphne Civic Center. Hines is a suicide survivor now traveling the world speaking to audiences about suicide prevention. 

It was in 2000 when he survived jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. Since that time Hines has become a best-selling author, public speaker, and filmmaker. 

His movie “A Ripple Effect of Hope” was featured at AMC in Daphne last year. 

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and a ticket is required to attend this free event. Visit Eventbrite.com to reserve your seat. 

