BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The area north of I-10 along the Styx River is flooding once again due to heavy rain. The last time the Styx River flooded was back in December 2021.

At the beginning of 2022 county engineers announced that they were working to completely move the road further north to higher ground because the repairs aren’t holding each time they’re made. Currently, engineers are in the process of acquiring land from another homeowner in order to move the road and have it rebuilt in an area at a higher elevation which would be much safer for residents.

When the Styx River floods several families get stranded at the end of River Road.