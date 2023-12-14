ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Styx & Foreigner will take the stage at The Wharf Amphitheater in 2024.

The concert — part of the C Spire Concert Series for 2024 — is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 16 at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are now on sale.

John Waite will also be performing at the concert.

Other concerts that are part of the series have already been announced for 2024, including:

Cody Jinks — May 2

STAIND — May 14

Cole Swindell — May 25

Parker McCollum — July 19

Jordan Davis — Aug. 17

Tickets can be purchased on TicketMaster‘s website.