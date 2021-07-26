Students tour Fairhope’s 9th Grade Academy

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Incoming freshmen got the opportunity to tour their new halls Monday afternoon.

When they start school, they’ll be at Fairhope’s 9th Grade Academy.

It’s a standalone building on campus where students will be taking their classes – and it’s the first of its kind in Baldwin County.

“I just thought they always needed an extra year to help them emotionally and socially. But also to help them academically, so they can stay focused,” said Supt. Eddie Tyler. “But they are still true high school students. When the day is done they go over and are in the marching band at the high school, they play athletics at the high school.”

The school system’s goal is to incorporate a 9th Grade Academy at varying capacities at every high school.

Daphne’s 9th Grade Academy will open next year.