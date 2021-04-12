Students tell us what it was like being back at school without a mask requirement

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Public Schools made the decision to lift mask requirements beginning the Monday after Spring Break.

“Definitely kind of weird,” said Julia Mueller, a senior at Spanish Fort High School. “It just feels so normal to have masks on, I was like whoa my face is cold. I still wear mine in the hall since it’s so crowded, I’ll take it off in the classroom. It’s just really up to the students though and I think that’s a really nice aspect of it.”

Governor Kay Ivey’s Safer at Home order, which included the statewide mask mandate, expired Friday. Baldwin Superintendent Eddie Tyler sent a message to parents a week prior to making the call about masks.

“It’s nice seeing people’s faces and being able to smile at them in the hallways,” said Madison Collins, another Spanish Fort High School senior.

Mobile County Public Schools went the other direction – keeping the mask requirement through the end of the school year.