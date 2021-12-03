Students say ‘thank you’ to health care workers in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Students at Mathis Elementary in Foley made a special delivery to health care workers at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center Friday morning.

Students wanted to show their appreciation and created care packages full of snacks, coffee and two sixth graders designed graphics for coffee mugs that were included in the gift boxes

Nursing supervisor Margaret Roley says the outpouring of support from the community has been overwhelming during the pandemic and for kids to come up with this idea means so much.

“Those frontline workers that are the people providing care to this community, to see that same community come back and says we acknowledge it, we appreciate it, we thank you. It means everything to the staff,” Roley said.

The idea to give back to health care workers came from Mathis Elementary sixth-grader Isabel Jiminez Reyes. Care packages were not only delivered in Foley but also at Thomas Hospital in Fairhope.