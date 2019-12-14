Students plant flags at Baldwin Veterans Cemetery

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — An annual tradition continues in Baldwin County, to honor American veterans one more time before the end of the year. A pile of flags is slowly planted by almost every headstone at the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery, many of the young hands at work are Boy Scouts.

The seventh annual Alabama family wreath day starts with speeches and culminates with the job of honoring veterans, one marker at a time. The kids do most of the work with adults guiding them in how to respectfully honor the dead.

“They are our future, the kids are our future, we need to show them patriotism, show them respect to veterans and those who’ve served the nation,” said veteran Dr. Barry Booth. Some scout troops have been coming here for years to honor the sacrifices of all veterans.

“I hope they remember these people died for us, for our country,” said Scout Leader William Edwards. Whether it’s through words or actions it’s a morning well-spent.

“Well this is another opportunity to honor our veterans and that’s what we’re all about, honoring our veterans and this is another opportunity to assist the public in doing that,” said Richard Ullo with the Southwest Alabama Patriot Guard. They’ll continue the mission throughout the year.

LATEST STORIES: