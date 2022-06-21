BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – Bay Minette Police School Resource Officers are spending time with students even though school is out for the summer. The SRO Hour Glass program allows students to tour area businesses to learn about specific job skills.

Tuesday morning several students visited the City of Bay Minette Auto Garage, learning how to service vehicles and change a flat tire. Bay Minette Police say it’s important to serve as role models for these students and give them positive activities to participate in this summer.

They also toured North Baldwin Utilities’ waste water treatment plant, seeing firsthand how raw waste is treated and released safely into the environment. Tuesday’s activities also included a stop at 5 Rivers Delta and AIDT Welding.

The SRO Hour Glass program will continue over the next three weeks giving students the opportunity to explore various career fields.