DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students from the H.L. Sonny Callahan School for the Deaf and Blind in Mobile were on the Eastern Shore Friday for a special Christmas event at the U.S. Sports Academy.

Volunteers helped nearly a dozen students learn how to paint and draw. Staff at the academy also took part in the event, learning how to navigate spaces using a cane to better understand everyday situations some of the students may encounter.

“This is a really great event. These children get to come and experience this beautiful building. They have been exposed to these wonderful artists that are here and they’re having such a wonderful time. They’re laughing and it’s amazing what they’re doing,” said Joann Ruffin who volunteered Friday.

Dr. Barry Booth and his former employees donated their time and helped organize the event.