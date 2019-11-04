Students begin classes in new Elberta High School wing

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — Students at one Baldwin County High School start their day in new classrooms. The new wing at Elberta High School opens today.

This is a project about two years in the making and they finally get to use it starting today. Last week, we showed you teachers moving their things into the new wing. It was a week-long process with teachers, students, and volunteers all helping out. Books, desks and other items for the 11th graders are in place. The principal described it like Christmas morning. Teachers have been boxed up since August waiting to move into the new two-story wing.

