Students and parents help with storm relief in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Some Foley homeowners get a helping hand from students and parents from a Baldwin County High School after their neighborhood was hit hard by Hurricane Sally nearly two weeks ago. A drill tears into wet drywall, as other students lug logs into a pile. It’s all in a day’s work for volunteers from St. Michael Catholic High school.

“Anyone that needs help, come on, that’s a part of being a Christian,” said St. Michael Catholic High School Junior Caroline Nickelson. Shelly Ronan’s home flooded with two feet of water, unexpected fallout from a powerful storm.

“I didn’t see any water around and if it can flood that much, the hurricane was a lot worse than I thought,” said Junior Andrew Corbett. As the volunteers cart away cabinets, the homeowner says she’s glad to get the help.

“It’s phenomenal, this would have taken days but they got most of it done in an hour and a half,” said Shelly Ronan. To give you an idea of the progress these volunteers made this pile of trash is now one mailbox high but keep in mind that’s just one home in the neighborhood.

“Responding to the plight of the hurricane is exactly what we should be doing as a Christian school,” said principal Faustin Weber. The activity at the homes on Magnolia Circle was so intense it attracted another volunteer, Bryce Ridenour, who lives nearby. The storm left its mark on homes around Magnolia Circle in Foley and these volunteers leave a good impression.