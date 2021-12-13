Student uses paycheck to help veterans in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County High School student who attends the North Baldwin Center for Technology in Bay Minette is using his paycheck to make a difference in the lives of others this holiday season.

Andrew Wallace decided to use his entire paycheck to purchase items for residents at the William F. Green Veterans Home in Bay Minette. Wallace is a welding student.

The technical school shared his act of kindness on social media. “Thank you, Andrew, for exemplifying generosity and for making a positive impact in your community. We are better together in Baldwin County,” a post read on the school’s Facebook page.