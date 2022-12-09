SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG)– Spanish Fort Police were called to a local elementary school after receiving reports of a threat.

Spanish Fort Police say a student at Rockwell Elementary School told several students he was going to bring a gun to school on Friday.

Around lunch time Thursday, students told administrators about a sixth grader who they say told them he was planning to bring the weapon.

Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber said he was impressed by the other elementary school kids who told administrators quickly.

“It kind of worked the way it supposed to work, people heard something, they said something about it, the administration started looking at it, then brought us into it very quickly,” Barber said.

The student was taken out of school early on Thursday to talk with Spanish Fort Police about the threat he made.

“We had to meet with the parents, go to their house and see if they have weapons and if they are locked up or not, we had a really good meeting with the parents and student,” Barber said.

Rockwell Elementary did not go into a lockdown. But Spanish Fort Police called extra units to be on campus Friday.

“We take every one of these cases extremely seriously, we know the world that we live in, 99.9% of the time they’re not going to follow through with the threat, but we have to take every one serious,” Barber said.

The next steps and consequences for the student will be determined by the school, and the school chose to not speak on it.

The 11-year-old did not have any weapons. But he was not allowed to return to campus on Friday. Chief Barber is urging parents to talk to their children to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again