Student airlifted to hospital after fight at Elberta High School

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — A student at Elberta High School was flown to a hospital after a fight Wednesday afternoon.
The Elberta Police Department is investigating. Interim Police Chief Brandon Booker gave the following statement:
“We are working to determine all the facts before making a determination if charges will be filed in this case. If anyone has information and/or video that can help in the investigation please contact Elberta Police.”
Elberta High School Principal Branton Bailey released the following statement:
The Baldwin County Public School System is committed to the safety of our students and further, being transparent with our parents. We wanted to reach out about an incident that happened this afternoon. We had a student transported to the hospital after an altercation here at the school. Life Flight was called and extra emergency personnel were on hand, as well.Branton Bailey, Principal, Elberta High School
The Elberta Police Department is now investigating the matter. If any further updates are needed, you will hear from me. As they often do, rumors may start to spread and I encourage you to not participate in those. Confirmed information will be sent by me, the school system and/or law enforcement.
Thank you for your time,