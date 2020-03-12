Street closures for Friday in downtown Fairhope during movie shoot

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Friday is a big day in the City of Fairhope as filming continues for the new movie “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things”.

On Friday starting at 7:30 a.m., Section Street to Magnolia Avenue will be closed. Johnson Avenue and Fairhope Avenue to Church Street and Bancroft Street will also be closed.

Visitors will still be able to shop and dine in the area on Friday.

