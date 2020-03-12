FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Friday is a big day in the City of Fairhope as filming continues for the new movie “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things”.
On Friday starting at 7:30 a.m., Section Street to Magnolia Avenue will be closed. Johnson Avenue and Fairhope Avenue to Church Street and Bancroft Street will also be closed.
Visitors will still be able to shop and dine in the area on Friday.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mavericks owner Mark Cuban will financially support arena workers amid NBA suspension
- Baldwin County Schools asks families to take heed to travel warnings during spring break
- Street closures for Friday in downtown Fairhope during movie shoot
- Work session to discuss Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival and Coronavirus concerns
- Congress shuts Capitol, all House and Senate office buildings as the coronavirus spreads