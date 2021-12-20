Stray bullet hits home, says Foley Police

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Police say a stray bullet entered a home south of the city on Saturday night, but it’s still unclear as to what happened.

A homeowner on County Road 12 called authorities after discovering a bullet in her pillow while sitting in her living room. The homeowner told authorities she heard a loud noise moments earlier.

Officials say it appears only one bullet entered the home after a bullet hole was discovered in the front door.

This happened at a home on County Road 12 near County Road 65. Foley Police say there are no other reports of anything unusual in the area Saturday night.

They’re asking anyone with information to call the police.

Foley Police continue to investigate this case.