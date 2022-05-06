DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Daphne’s Belforest community was hit hard early Friday morning as strong storms raced across the Eastern Shore. Around 3:30 a.m. Baldwin County was placed under a tornado warning.

A home on Harmon Street was damaged when part of the roof was peeled away. Fencing and sheds were also blown over. The couple inside tells WKRG News 5 they were asleep when the tornado warning alert on their phones woke them up. They took shelter in a closet, but didn’t realize the damage to their home until a neighbor knocked on the door. A front window was also blown out.

Just up the road on Capital Drive north of County Road 64 an office building was heavily damaged. The front brick wall was completely pulled apart, leaving insulation and bricks scattered across the property. A street sign and several large tree limbs were also in the road, but crews worked to clear the debris just after daybreak.

During the height of the severe weather nearly 1,000 Riviera Utilities customers were without power. Other than sporadic tree damage nearby, it appears the worst of the damage is concentrated to the Capital Drive area to the east of Highway 98.