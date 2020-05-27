Storms rip off roof, topple trees in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Strong storms moved across the Upper Delta into North Baldwin County just before noon Wednesday and they were packing a punch according to Carolyn Wright.

“I was cutting grass and you could see a big dark cloud coming and before I could get the mower put up and get in the house it was on top of us,” Wright said.

It was fast and powerful, peeling back the roof of a boutique off Highway 59, but that was the only damage to the building. Two employees inside were frightened but not hurt.

There was a lot of tree damage in the path of this storm. An old oak tree on Brady Road was smashed into pieces by the power of the wind.

“We had chairs flying,” says Wright. “I had big limbs down in the yard.”

Those tree limbs brought down power lines. Utility crews made quick work of the clean up getting electricity restored and roadways cleared.

LATEST STORIES