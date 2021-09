ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Orange Beach has announced their youth sporting events are canceled for Thursday night.

The decision was made to cancel night games based on heavy rains that have soaked fields in south Baldwin County. More storms are expected to move across the area in the coming hours.

“We had 7.5 inches yesterday and 3.5 inches so far today. The fields are not safe for games or practices,” a post read on the City of Orange Beach Athletics Facebook page.