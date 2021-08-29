Storm surge, flooding in Gulf Shores as Hurricane Ida hits

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The biggest concerns stemming from Hurricane Ida in South Baldwin County are storm surge and flooding.

Both were visible from West Beach Boulevard, where Gulf waves crashed into condo pools and storm surge water rushed through breezeways flooding the front parking lots.

The City of Gulf Shores declared a local State of Emergency Sunday afternoon.

Further inland, multiple streets flooded off of Highway 59.

Hurricane Ida made landfall on the Louisiana coast about noon on Sunday. Impacts of the major storm could be felt across the Gulf coast.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

