Storm-related debris pick up extended until Thursday in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Debris from Hurricane Zeta will be picked up in Spanish Fort until 8 a.m. Thursday, thanks to an extension.

Read the news release below:

All residents of the City of Spanish Fort are hereby notified that the final deadline for placing storm-related debris in the rights-of-way for pickup by the City’s designated debris contractor has been extended until 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020. At that time, the debris contractors will begin a final sweep of the City. All storm-related debris not in place by 8:00 a.m. on November 12, 2020 will not be picked up by the City’s contractors. Once a debris truck has picked up a street on that date, no further pickup through the City of by its contractors will occur.

Citizens are reminded that this pickup is for storm-related debris only and not for normal tree clippings, household garbage or non-storm debris. Pickup for these types of debris and for any debris which requires pick up after the final sweep at 8:00 a.m. on November 12, will be picked up in the usual manner by Waste Pro following Waste Pro guidelines.

To date, the City’s debris contractors have worked tirelessly to remove the storm-related debris generated since Hurricane Sally struck. The City thanks the residents for their hard work and cooperation in cleaning up their neighborhoods and thanks it contractors, Thompson Consulting Services, Inc. and Crowder Gulf LLC for their hard work and dedication.

LATEST STORIES: