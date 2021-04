BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Homeowners in north Baldwin County have a lot to clean up following storm damage in Bay Minette. A News 5 viewer sent us these images. The homeowner says a large tree fell on a vehicle. High winds also toppled a plum tree and ripped small branches from trees.

It happened at around 5:30 this morning. No injuries were reported as far as we know.