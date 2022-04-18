FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Homeowners along some parts of Fairhope will be cleaning up storm damage Monday morning. There are branches over some roads in the Edington Place subdivision that have made them impassable. This is a neighborhood off Morphy Avenue.

At one home I saw the wind punched out a large section of a privacy fence. The storm also tossed a large trampoline on top of a fence at another home. It appears there’s no major structural damage around Fairhope.

It looks like Monday was supposed to be trash day in this part of Fairhope. The wind knocked over just about every trash bin that was placed by the side of the road, in some cases spreading the trash across lawns and driveways. We’ll have a better idea of the damage by daybreak.