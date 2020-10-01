Storm cleanup could create risks for homeowners and crews

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Daphne Utilities and Alabama 811 are placing signs across the Jubilee City this week reminding residents to call before you dig.

“Anytime you’re going to be dealing with penetrating or even scratching, scooping debris up off the sides of the road or penetrating the earth’s surface at all 811 needs to be used. It is a law,” said McKay Lyvers, Damage Prevention Education Manager with Alabama 811.

McKay says the dangers are around us, especially now after piles of debris are being removed.

“You don’t want to be that excavator, you don’t want to be that homeowner repairing your fence or whatever else that goes back out there and puts your neighborhood or puts your utilities back out of service,” he added.

“As soon as it ended it was let’s hit the road. Essential workers were here ready to work,” said Samantha Coppels, Communications Manager with Daphne Utilities.

But, those long extra hours are hopefully coming to an end. Crews have worked hard to restore services and a simple call could keep them from coming back out.

“It’s very, very important because that underground infrastructure is there whether you see it or not. Make sure you get those lines marked so you don’t hit them,” said Lyvers.

It’s a reminder that the call could not only keep your neighbors happy, but it could prevent injury and loss of life.

