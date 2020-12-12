“Stop the Steal” rally set for Saturday in Baldwin County

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Conservatives in Baldwin and Mobile Counties plan to rally in protest of what they see as a fraudulent presidential election. The Tea Party Group Common Sense Campaign is holding a “We the People” or “Stop the Steal” rally Saturday morning.

A number of motorcades are slated to leave from different spots in Mobile and Baldwin. The main rally will be at 10 Saturday morning at The Fort container park in Daphne/Spanish Fort. They’ll be joined by Alabama Secretary of State, Republican John Merrill. Conservatives argue the presidential election was rife with fraud. The US Supreme Court declined to hear a case yesterday to invalidate the election results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories