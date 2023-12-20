DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne police responded to a domestic violence call at the Diamante subdivision Monday night, Dec. 11, and that investigation took a turn no one could have seen coming.

“As part of telling them what happened, she relayed this information as well: He’s in possession of stolen vehicles, and here is where they are,” says Daphne Police Chief Brian Gulsby.

“He” is Aaron Rogers, 41, of Daphne, later arrested for domestic violence but also for receiving stolen property after investigators found two limited-edition Chevrolet Camaros and a GMC Sierra truck worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, all reported stolen in Dallas, Texas.

“We believe it was part of an overall theft of up to around 20 vehicles taken from dealerships (and) hotel parking lots; one of the ones recovered here was actually stolen from the owner’s driveway,” says Gulsby.

Daphne investigators believe the vehicles were specifically targeted and probably taken with cloned key fobs.

“We are not really sure at this point what his plan was, whether he was going to try to resale them or what,” says Gulsby.

The stolen vehicles are not Rogers’s only legal problems. Investigators say he was also in possession of a case full of steroids, a baggie of Adderall pills and cocaine.

As far as the stolen vehicles, how they made it to Daphne is still under investigation.

Of the 20 reported stolen, police believe these are the only ones that have been recovered so far.