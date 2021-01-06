Stolen vehicle from Spanish Fort recovered after police chase ends in Baldwin County

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A stolen vehicle out of Spanish Fort was recovered Tuesday night after the suspects led authorities on a pursuit in Baldwin County.
The vehicle, which was stolen earlier in the week from the Spanish Village subdivision, was spotted in Summerdale.
WKRG News 5 has learned several people were taken into custody.
