Stolen vehicle from Spanish Fort recovered after police chase ends in Baldwin County

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A stolen vehicle out of Spanish Fort was recovered Tuesday night after the suspects led authorities on a pursuit in Baldwin County.

The vehicle, which was stolen earlier in the week from the Spanish Village subdivision, was spotted in Summerdale.

WKRG News 5 has learned several people were taken into custody.

