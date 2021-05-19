Still no signs of missing biker nearly a month after Bayway crash

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – It was Tuesday, April 20th when Daphne Search & Rescue arrived to the Hampton Inn overlooking Mobile Bay beginning a days-long search for a missing biker.

“We brought out our new marine sonic tow fish sonar system. We searched that entire area with that brand new system and we had no positive results at all,” said Tony Dickey with Daphne Search & Rescue.

The group used the latest technology, a 2-month old sonar system, to look for any signs of the motorcyclist identified by family as Jeremy Hale.

“It gave great images. The images were clear on the bottom where you could actually see the ripples in the sand at the bottom of the search area,” added Dickey.

Early that Tuesday morning around 3:45 a.m. a trucker reported seeing a motorcyclist hit the sidewall of the I-10 Bayway. The fear was he went over the wall and into the water below, but a month later and after extensive searches, there are still no signs of the biker.

“We did land searches, water searches, aerial searches. The family even came in with a flotilla of many, many kayakers,” continued Dickey.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency won’t comment on the case, continuing to call it an ongoing investigation. There are still many questions left unanswered that family members want to know, including what happened that morning and where Jeremy Hale could be. ALEA won’t confirm how extensive their search has been outside of Mobile Bay.

Family members continue to wait for answers.