Step-dad shoots son in Spanish Fort at Kensley Apartments, says police chief

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber says a step-dad shot his son Friday at Kensley Apartments on Stagecoach Road.

He says the victim received non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect was taken into custody, however, released.

The case is pending a grand jury review.

