Step-dad shoots son in Spanish Fort at Kensley Apartments, says police chief

ELBERTA, Ala, (WKRG) — It wasn’t just the coast pounded by Hurricane Sally. Several Baldwin County cities south of I-10 were rocked by storm damage this week. I traveled to Elberta to see how the rural town is slowly recovering. You'll see Barns bashed, rows of trees slashed and lots of this year’s crops dashed. It's a familiar sight that harkens back to the big storm from 16 years ago.

"It looks more like Ivan came through here and ruined us," said homeowner Robert McGregor. This is the first full weekend of cleanup and amid the damage, there’s also a sense of optimism.