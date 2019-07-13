Stay out of the water, the battle for safety during Tropical Storm Barry

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — For volunteers with the Fort Morgan Fire Department, it seems to be a never ending battle so they patrol the beaches constantly warning visitors to stay out of the water.

With waves crashing at 10 to 12 feet the Gulf of Mexico is dangerously attractive. Heavy rain has stayed away for the most part and with all the sunshine, lifeguards are on edge.

It’s a recipe for disaster or it can be,” says volunteer firefighter Alicia Gutierrez. “It’s the whole reason for us to do these beach patrols. Most are listening. A couple don’t want to listen and we have to go back but for the most part, people are heeding the warnings.”

And that’s why they do this, not to keep people from enjoying their vacation but to make sure everyone they brought to that vacation gets to go home.