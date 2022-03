UPDATE (3/4 8:33 p.m.): The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said there are no injuries. Daphne SWAT and SO SWAT are on the scene. Pollard Road north of County Road 64 is currently closed.

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police say someone shot at them near Pollard Road and Pecan Street Friday night. Police ask everyone to avoid the area if possible.

